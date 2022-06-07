Contact Us
Family Restaurant Closes Two Hartford County Locations

Nicole Valinote
Chip's Family Restaurant in Southington
Chip's Family Restaurant in Southington Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A restaurant has officially closed two of its locations.

The owners of Chip's Family Restaurant made the announcement on Friday, June 3, saying the Chip's Southington and Wethersfield locations in Hartford County were closed.

“My brother George built Chip’s Family Restaurant on three fundamental principles: quality, service, and community,” said Dina Bajko, owner of Chip’s Orange and Fairfield locations. “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult decision; however, this decision is absolutely consistent with my brother George’s much larger strategic vision for the Chip’s brand."

Bajko added that the company has plans to expand once again in the future.

“While we are going to miss our Southington and Wethersfield regulars, the Chip’s brand is refocusing on my brother George’s three founding principles: quality, service, and community," she said. "We have some tremendous plans for future expansion of our restaurants and, in the meantime, hope everyone will come visit us at our Orange and Fairfield locations.”

