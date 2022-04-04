Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

Family-Owned Hartford County Restaurant Permanently Closes

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Seed 41 was located at 41 Bridge St. in Collinsville
Seed 41 was located at 41 Bridge St. in Collinsville Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A family-owned restaurant in Connecticut has permanently closed.

The owners of Hartford County eatery Seed 41, located in Collinsville, announced the closure in a post on the restaurant's website.

"Much to our dismay we have made the decision to close the restaurant permanently," the owners said. "We want to sincerely thank you for the many years of continued support in our businesses and family!"

The restaurant was located at 41 Bridge St., the former location of Francesca's Wine Bar & Bistro.

The owners said customers can receive reimbursement for unused gift certificates by calling 860-852-8157.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.