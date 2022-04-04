Family-Owned Hartford County Restaurant Permanently Closes

A family-owned restaurant in Connecticut has permanently closed.

The owners of Hartford County eatery Seed 41, located in Collinsville, announced the closure in a post on the restaurant's website.

"Much to our dismay we have made the decision to close the restaurant permanently," the owners said. "We want to sincerely thank you for the many years of continued support in our businesses and family!"

The restaurant was located at 41 Bridge St., the former location of Francesca's Wine Bar & Bistro.

The owners said customers can receive reimbursement for unused gift certificates by calling 860-852-8157.

