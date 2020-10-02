Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Breaking News: Salmonella Outbreak Linked To This Popular Housepet
Business

Estate Sale At Iconic, Eclectic Beachcomber Cafe This Weekend; Owner Has Died

Kristin Palpini
Beachcomber items for sale in Milford Photo Credit: Timeless Treasures
Beachcomber items for sale in Milford Photo Credit: Timeless Treasures

The owner of an iconic and beloved “hole-in-the-wall” cafe has died and the restaurant’s contents are being sold at an estate sale.

On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4, an estate sale will be held at The Beachcomber Cafe on Melba Street in Milford. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

Among the eclectic items for sale are billiard games, Budweiser lights, beer taps, Christmas lights, vintage signage, pool sticks, office furniture, old circus posters, etc.

Beachcomber Cafe owner Philip Joseph June died in August, but the pub seems to have been closed since March when the COVID-19 virus shut down much of the economy.

It’s unclear how many items there will be for sale, but likely thousands as the funky little bar was stuffed with nostalgic decor and memorabilia. The neighborhood pub was a community hotspot and often had live bands playing on the weekends.

Sales will be cash only and people can shop on a first-come-first-served basis.

The estate sale is being organized by Timeless Treasures, Estate & Moving Sales.

Word that the Beachcomber Cafe would not be reopening started to spread over the summer when the building was listed for sale in July. The asking price was $800,000.

For more information and to see 52 photos of the items for sale, visit the sale online. 

