CT Moving To 'Phase 3' In Reopening Economy; Larger Crowds Allowed

Connecticut will soon enter “Phase 3” of the state’s reopening plan.

This means bigger crowds at events and restaurants both inside and out. Face masks and social distancing requirements must still be observed.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday, Sept. 24, that the state would go to Phase 3 on Oct. 8.

“The changes will increase capacities for certain businesses, including restaurants, personal services, libraries, and performing arts venues,” Lamont said, “while ensuring safety protocols are still in effect.”

Specifically, that means that:

- Restaurants, personal services, and libraries can increase occupancy from 50 percent to 75 percent;

- Outdoor event venues and private gatherings will be able to increase occupancy to 150 people;

- Indoor performing arts venues can reopen for the first time since the pandemic locked down the economy in March. They will be able to have 50 percent occupancy;

- Bars and nightclubs will remain closed;

- Indoor private gatherings will remain the same - no more than 25 people;

- Indoor gatherings at commercial establishments will be capped at 100 people or 50 percent occupancy - the cap is currently at 25 people;

- Indoor religious and graduation ceremonies will be capped at 200 people;*

- There will be no cap on outside graduations and religious events as long as people wear face masks and social distancing is observed.

Correction: A previous version of this article provided the incorrect cap for indoor religious and graduation services. The cap is 200 people.

