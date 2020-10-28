Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice
COVID-19: Shoppers Stockpiling Toilet Paper, Hand Sanitizer This Winter

Kristin Palpini
Empty shelves during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020
As Connecticut’s COVID-19 rate reaches 4.1 percent, a new study says that people are beginning to restock their pandemic supplies.

This includes toilet paper and hand sanitizer, which are still widely available.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, retail data analyst Inmar Intelligence said that 57 percent of shoppers are considering replenishing their stockpile of goods originally created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 54 percent of shoppers said they plan to always keep a stockpile of goods from now on due to concern that another emergency or pandemic could arise.

The survey found that a little over a quarter of shoppers are worried there will be supply shortages in 2021 like there was this past winter when items like meat were rationed and paper goods were difficult to find.

The most commonly cited items that people are planning to buy for their stockpiles are toilet paper (67 percent) and hand sanitizer (57 percent).

More than half of shoppers said they still have products stockpiled as a result of COVID-19.

