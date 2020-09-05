COVID-19: Ridership Down 80 Percent At Bradley Airport

Ridership is down by 80 percent at Bradley International Airport, causing officials to worry about losing major airlines.

Meanwhile, revenue is down $10 million below budget, according to WFSB.

The story is the same in many airports around the nation: COVID-19 has sapped air travel.

Earlier this summer, Southwest reduced the number of flights coming in and out of Bradley due to low ridership.

In the month of May, the most recent information publicly available, there were 57,843 enplanements and deplanements at Bradley, according to Bradley.

Last May, there were 612,306 passengers getting on and off planes in Windsor Locks.

