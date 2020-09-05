Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

COVID-19: Ridership Down 80 Percent At Bradley Airport

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Air travel at Bradley International Airport is down by 80 percent.
Air travel at Bradley International Airport is down by 80 percent. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Ridership is down by 80 percent at Bradley International Airport, causing officials to worry about losing major airlines.

Meanwhile, revenue is down $10 million below budget, according to WFSB.

The story is the same in many airports around the nation: COVID-19 has sapped air travel.

Earlier this summer, Southwest reduced the number of flights coming in and out of Bradley due to low ridership.

In the month of May, the most recent information publicly available, there were 57,843 enplanements and deplanements at Bradley, according to Bradley.

Last May, there were 612,306 passengers getting on and off planes in Windsor Locks.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.