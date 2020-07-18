Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Park & Oak Shutters

Cecilia Levine
Park and Oak had been open for outdoor dining. Photo Credit: Park & Oak Facebook

Park & Oak in West Hartford has closed after nearly four years in business.

The Oakwood Avenue restaurant decided not to pursue renovations and renew its lease, according to a Facebook post citing COVID-19 dining restrictions.

"The pandemic, as well as the Covid-19 restrictions, have effected our business significantly," Park & Oak said July 9. 

"We want to thank our dedicated employees for all of their hard work. We would also like to thank our loyal patrons who we have loved serving over the past four years."

The post garnered nearly 75 comments as of Saturday, from locals mourning its loss.

"This is so very sad," one person said. "You have been an amazing member of the Park Road neighborhood and an incredible parter to Playhouse on Park. We will all miss you terribly."

"Always love David's delicious meals, Zach's creative cocktails and the rest of your great crew," another added. "Looking forward to your next venture. Cheers & best of luck. 🍀🍸"

