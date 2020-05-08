COVID-19: Old Navy/Gap Sued By Connecticut Landlords Over Unpaid Rent

The owner of Corbin’s Corner shopping plaza in West Hartford is suing Old Navy for $231,000 in unpaid rent.

The owners, Florida-based Regency Centers, sued Old Navy on July 7 in Hartford Superior Court.

The lawsuit alleges that Old Navy owes Corbin’s Corner rent for April-June as well as thousands of dollars in tax and insurance expenses. Old Navy, a clothing retailer under Gap Inc., pays about $53,900 in rent per month to stay at Corbin’s Corner.

Corbin’s Corner hosts a number of retailers including Best Buy, Trader Joe’s, and Pet Valu.

This isn’t the first sign of trouble for Gap Inc. The company is also facing litigation in Fairfield as well as other communities around the nation. The company stopped paying rent on many of its 2,700 retail stores, according to the Hartford Business Journal.

In July, the owners of the Black Rock Shopping Center in Fairfield sued Gao and Old Navy tenants seeking back rent.

In a statement, Gap said that the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 has cut revenues and forced store closures.

“While we had hoped the infection rates would plateau and quickly drop all over the country, the reality is, infections are spiking and regulations are evolving,” The Gap said.

