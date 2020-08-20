Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Connecticut Nets 26,000 New Jobs In July, But ...

Kristin Palpini
The number of jobs in Connecticut shot up dramatically over July - with the addition of 26,500 net new positions. Many jobs added were in the leisure and hospitality sector.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of jobs in Connecticut shot up dramatically over July - with the addition of 26,500 net new positions.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that there are 146,300 fewer jobs in Connecticut now than there were compared to a year ago. That’s an 8.7 percent decrease year-over-year, according to the most recent information available from the Connecticut Department of Labor.

Seasonally adjusted, there are 1.5 million non-agricultural jobs in Connecticut.

Connecticut saw another large job gain in July," said Andy Condon, Director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. "However, this gain has to be viewed from the perspective of the unprecedented job losses caused by public health concerns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"The largest job gains in July were seen in Leisure & Hospitality, Trade, and Other services - sectors heavily impacted by pandemic closures.," he said. "Professional & Business series also made a strong showing after several months of weakness."

Industries that had employment gains include:

Leisure and hospitality - 11,600 jobs gained

Trade, transportation, and utilities - 7,800

Other services - 4,300

Professional and business services - 3,000

Construction and mining - 1,100

Educational and health services - 600

Manufacturing - 600

Financial activities  - 300.

There were two industries where jobs declined:

Government - lost 2,600 jobs

Information services - lost 200 jobs.

