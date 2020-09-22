Connecticut Has The Pickiest Eaters In US, New Report Says

Connecticut has some of the pickiest eaters in the country, according to a new report.

Uber Eats 2020 “Cravings Report” notes that people in Connecticut - along with Georgia, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Nevada - provide the most “special instructions” on orders when compared to other states.

The least picky, or the states with the fewest order changes and substitutions, are Delaware, Vermont, Wyoming, Utah, and North Dakota.

The report offers an analysis of Uber Eats orders have taken in 2020 so far. The Cravings Report details popular delivery order trends by state.

The most popular delivery request in Connecticut is for “extra dressing.”

In nearby Massachusetts, people are most requesting that their meals be “well done.”

New Jersey wants “salt pepper and ketchup” while New York is requesting the order be “toasted.”

The report also has information on “the most popular food and request combos," and the “most unexpected food request combos."

The most popular delivery request in America? No onions.

To see the full report, go to Uber Eats’ Newsroom.

