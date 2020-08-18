Coming To Hartford: Restaurants, Pet Shop, Manufacturer, And Daycares Among New Businesses

More than 150 new companies filed to do business in Hartford in July, according to the most recent state data.

The companies include over a dozen restaurants and food merchants, a jewelry store, a pet shop, a machine manufacturer, and several daycares.

Here is a sample of businesses that registered to get to work in Hartford:

RESTAURANTS AND FOOD

200 Franklin Inc, Full-service restaurants, 200 Franklin Ave.

Fogata Mexican Restaurant, Full-service restaurants, 580 Farmington Ave.

Hartford Poke Co, Limited-service restaurants, 1400 Park St.

Hollywood LLC, Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars, 1605 Park St.

Jamx, Full-service restaurants, 3395 Main St.

Las Tortas Mx, Limited-service restaurants, 1400 Park St.

Mercado 27, Full-service restaurants, 1400 Park St.

Nana's Front Porch, Takeout, Caterers, 2 Franklin Ave.

Peaceful Intentions Cafe, Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars, 157 Charter Oak Ave.

Rico Chimbote, Full-service restaurants, 446 New Britain Ave.

Sanchez Grocery 1, Convenience stores, 584 Franklin Ave.

Simply Betta, Full-service restaurants, 160 Westland St.

Stella Brown, Limited-service restaurants, 461 Capitol Ave.

The Ralph's Kitchen, Caterers, 360 Main St.

RETAIL

El Rincon Boricua Ii, Direct selling establishments, 704 Park St.

Grandriie, Direct selling establishments, 69 St. Monicas Ave.

JJ Imports, General merchandise stores, 17 Greenwood St.

Jr Industry, General merchandise stores, 310 Vine St.

KF Invertebrates Limited Liability Company, Pet and pet supplies stores, 55 1/2 East St.

Lacruse Beauty, General merchandise stores, 77 Palm St.

Mood Swingz Boutique, Clothing accessories stores, 261 Palm St.

Palace Twentysix, Clothing stores, 57 Charter Oak Ave.

Pretty Vixen Boutique, Women's clothing stores, 714 Garden St.

Pucker Me Up, Health and personal care stores, 112 Van Block Ave.

Queen Jewels, Jewelry stores, 185 Gilman St.

Shantast'ic, Family clothing stores, 57 Sumner St.

Super Spin, Miscellaneous store retailers (except tobacco stores), 294 Farmington Ave.

Th13thhr, Gift, novelty, and souvenir stores, 42 Sharon St.

The Unique Hair Boutique, Direct selling establishments, 154 Morningside St. W

Trucards, Gift, novelty, and souvenir stores, 29 Benton St.

Waistvape, Clothing stores, 26 Russ St.

Willie's Mini Mart, Tobacco stores, 124 Huntington St.

FOR THE KIDS

Above & Beyond Educational Services, Educational support services, 27 Sargeant St.

Glorious Care, Child daycare services, 43 Martin St.

Laly's Daycare, Child daycare services, 46 Roosevelt St.

Mamitas Home Daycare, Child daycare services, 73 Flatbush Ave.

Prosperity Through Knowledge, Educational support services, 235 Branford St.

BEAUTY AND BARBERSHOPS

Beauty on Di Go, Cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores, 73 Martin St.

Jjoihair Limited Liability Company, Cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores, 77 Sargeant St.

Kings Beauty Mart, Cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores, 250 Main St.

Magic Essentials, Cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores, 129 Earle St.

Marvalous Body Essence, Cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores, 370 Cornwall St.

Moreland Health and Beauty Supply, Beauty salons, 11 Capitol Ave.

Nunez Cutz, Barbershops, 496 Prospect Ave.

AUTO SERVICES

Ad Auto Trading, Automotive parts and accessories stores, 332 Franklin Ave.

Ride Away Rentals and Detailing, automotive repair and maintenance, 85 Airport Rd.

Top Notch Towing, Motor vehicle towing, 281 Collins St.

MISC.

Creative Melody Independent artists, writers, and performers 249 New Britain Ave. D8

Damns, Commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing, 33 Kelsey St.

George Dakkak Kkc Investigation services 100 Trumbull St.

Inspired Visuals, Motion picture and video production, 40 Woodstock St.

Iterii Goods, Specialized design services, 333 Washington St.

Mili Entertainment, Musical groups and artists, 15 Branford St.

Nimbus Analytica Data processing, hosting, and related services 360 Main St.

Paisano Arts & Crafts, Art dealers, 42 Gilman St.

Puddy Sound, Musical groups and artists, 28 Oakland Terrance

Quadro Force, Professional, scientific, and technical services, 165 Terry Rd.

Ray's Exotic Lair & Imports, Support activities for animal production, 54 Heath St.

VCP West Haven Ct, Solar electric power generation, 150 Trumbull St.

Vision Process Inc, Marketing consulting services, 7 Warner St.

