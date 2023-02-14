Chowder Pot Of Hartford Reveals Closing Date After Nearly 30 Years In Business

An iconic seafood restaurant in Connecticut has officially announced its closing date after being in business for almost 30 years.

Chowder Pot of Hartford will be closing for good on Saturday, March 25, the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 13. This comes after the owners originally revealed that Chowder Pot would be closing on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

"It has been bittersweet since announcing our closing," the Chowder Pot wrote on Facebook. "While it has been a good run at this location it is time to say goodbye and look to do something different."

Chowder Pot's owners said the decision to close came from the building "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various restaurants.

"Due to the age, size, and constant amount of work needed to maintain this big old building combined with a new business wanting to make this property their home we have decided the right decision is to sell at this time," they said.

While the news of Chowder Pot's closure has been around for some time, customers are still hopeful the restaurant will relocate.

"Looks like you have the fanfare and it also seems that you left the door open to possibly relocating," Chris D. of Newington wrote under Chowder Pot's post. "If you do, think of the Berlin Turnpike. Newington wants you!"

"Would love to see a reopen in Enfield, CT," Sheri G. wrote. "You would draw both Massachusetts and Connecticut clientele as it is right on the state line!"

"You should open in Cromwell at the 99 restaurant location that just closed. Directly off of two major highways Route 9 and 91," Tina F. of Cromwell wrote.

Chowder Pot Hartford will be open every day until their closing, the owners concluded.

People can make reservations or view their hours on its website.

Meanwhile the restaurant's Branford location, located at 560 East Main Street, is still open.

