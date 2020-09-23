Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Amid Pandemic, Restauranteur Has Grand Opening For Third Eatery In Connecticut

Kristin Palpini
New Britain has the first MofonGo, pictured here, in Connecticut.On Sept. 15, a third MofonGo opened in Windsor.
New Britain has the first MofonGo, pictured here, in Connecticut.On Sept. 15, a third MofonGo opened in Windsor. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A local Puerto Rican restaurateur just held the grand opening for his third restaurant in Connecticut.

MofonGo opened its Windsor location on Broad Street on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the old Jay’s space.

The owner, Vincent Placeres, has MofonGo restaurants in New Britain and Hartford.

The restaurant’s name is a reference to the traditional Puerto Rican dish, mofongo, which is made of fried, smashed plantains. The eatery served Puerto Rican and American dishes in a “quick-serve” environment.

Placeres’ first MofonGo was established in 2017. He also had The Kitchen Eater and Lounge going in New Britain for a while, but that closed in 2018.

MofonGo menu items include grilled avocado salad, canoa, empanadas, papa rellenos, burgers, rice bowls, and breakfast wraps.

