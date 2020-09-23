Amid Pandemic, Restauranteur Has Grand Opening For Third Eatery In Connecticut

A local Puerto Rican restaurateur just held the grand opening for his third restaurant in Connecticut.

MofonGo opened its Windsor location on Broad Street on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the old Jay’s space.

The owner, Vincent Placeres, has MofonGo restaurants in New Britain and Hartford.

The restaurant’s name is a reference to the traditional Puerto Rican dish, mofongo, which is made of fried, smashed plantains. The eatery served Puerto Rican and American dishes in a “quick-serve” environment.

Placeres’ first MofonGo was established in 2017. He also had The Kitchen Eater and Lounge going in New Britain for a while, but that closed in 2018.

MofonGo menu items include grilled avocado salad, canoa, empanadas, papa rellenos, burgers, rice bowls, and breakfast wraps.

