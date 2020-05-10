4 Connecticut Lord & Taylors To Close; 150 People Face Layoffs

Le Tote the company that purchased retailer Lord & Taylor has announced the closing of four Connecticut stores.*

Le Tote is Lord & Taylor's parent company. About 150 Le Tote employees will lose their jobs when four Connecticut Lord & Taylors close, according to four WARN notices the company filed with the state’s Department of Labor. Under the U.S. Working Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), most companies with 100 or more employees must alert the state when they are planning to close or impose mass layoffs.

Layoffs will begin on Dec. 1 and be conducted over the course of two weeks, said Ed Kremer, Le Tote’s chief restructuring officer, in the WARN notices.

In December, the Lord & Taylor stores that will begin layoffs, and eventually close, are located in:

- Farmington at the West Farms Mall

- Stamford on Ridge Road

- Trumbull on Main Street

- And Danbury on Backus Avenue.

The store that will see the most layoffs is the Stamford location - it has 58 employees.

In the WARN notices, Kremer pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and "other adverse business conditions" as reasons for the closures.

Le Tote is an online fashion rental company that purchased Lord & Taylor when the department store was on the ropes in 2019. However, in August Le Tote filed for bankruptcy.

*Corrected. This article has been corrected to reflect that the final dates of operation at each store are unknown and that comments from Le Tote chief restructuring officer Ed Kremer were quoted from the four WARN notices filed with the state.

