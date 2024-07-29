Overcast 73°

Burglar Breaks Into CT Secretary Of State Building In Hartford, Knocks Out Power, Police Say

A man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Connecticut state office building and knocking out power.

Cristian Gonzales, age 43, is accused of breaking into the Connecticut Comptroller's building on Capitol Avenue in Hartford on Sunday, July 28.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police/Google Maps street view
The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, in Hartford, at the Connecticut State Comptroller’s office on Capitol Avenue. The building also houses the Secretary of State’s office.

According to State Police, troopers responding to an alarm found 43-year-old Pennsylvania resident Cristian Gonzales, of the borough of Shillington in Berks County, breaking into a high voltage electrical conduit area underneath the building.

He damaged various utilities, causing power outages and system failures at the building, police said. He did not gain access to the building itself and no offices were affected.

Gonzales was arrested without incident on suspicion of:

  • Burglary
  • Possession of burglar tools
  • Criminal trespass
  • Criminal mischief

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Monday, July 29.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-534-1000.

