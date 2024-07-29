Burglar Breaks Into CT Secretary Of State Building In Hartford, Knocks Out Power, Police Say

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, in Hartford, at the Connecticut State Comptroller’s office on Capitol Avenue. The building also houses the Secretary of State’s office.

According to State Police, troopers responding to an alarm found 43-year-old Pennsylvania resident Cristian Gonzales, of the borough of Shillington in Berks County, breaking into a high voltage electrical conduit area underneath the building.

He damaged various utilities, causing power outages and system failures at the building, police said. He did not gain access to the building itself and no offices were affected.

Gonzales was arrested without incident on suspicion of:

Burglary

Possession of burglar tools

Criminal trespass

Criminal mischief

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Monday, July 29.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-534-1000.

