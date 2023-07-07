A Few Clouds 86°

Bristol Woman Arrested Trespassing At Taylor Swift's Home, Police Say

A Connecticut woman who has been warned to stay away from megastar Taylor Swift's homes was nabbed in front of her beachfront mansion on Rhode Island.

Taylor Swift's home in Westerly, Rhode Island (marked in red),
Taylor Swift's home in Westerly, Rhode Island (marked in red), Photo Credit: Google Maps/Wikipedia via Cosmopolitan UK
Kathy Reakes
Hartford County resident Kimberly Meyer, age 54, of Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 3 in front of the home on Bluff Avenue in Westerly, Rhode Island, Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella told Daily Voice. 

Gingerella said Meyer was previously warned not to be on the property so when officers found her in front of the home she was arrested.

Meyer was charged with willful trespassing and released on a $1,000 bond with the condition she doesn't trespass again.

It's not known if the 33-year-old Swift, who is on a 52-show stadium  “Eras World Tour," was home for the July 4th holiday at the time of the incident.

TMZ showed a picture of a person being arrested in front of the mansion that has numerous No Trespassing signs. 

