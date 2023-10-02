Bloomfield Man Attempts To Expose Child's Genital Area At South Windsor Party, Police Say

The incident took place in Hartford County on Saturday, Sept. 30 in South Windsor.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police, Scott Oliver, age 35, of Bloomfield, was charged after he allegedly made physical contact near the waist area of the child while trying to force the clothing down to expose the juvenile's genital area.

Oliver had been removed from the party by other adults and was later located at his residence in Bloomfield where he was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a child and sexual assault, Cleverdon said.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.