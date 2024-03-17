Beloved Manchester Music School Founder Dies At 57: 'Ever Positive, Always Hopeful'

Thomas “Tom” Deffenbaugh, who began the Summit Music School in Manchester at 421 Main St., died on Thursday, March 7 at the age of 57 after a brave fight against cancer, according to his obituary.

Deffenbaugh was known for pouring his "heart and soul" into the school for the last 25 years, his obituary said.

Born in Michigan in 1966, Deffenbaugh eventually moved to Connecticut in 1990 and worked as an editor for Alden Event Productions in Bristol before founding and building the music school in Manchester out of his own house.

A talented musician, Deffenbaugh could always be found singing, playing bass, and teaching music to his students. However, music was not his only passion, as he was a history buff and also enjoyed diving into hobbies such as carpentry and race car driving.

He also restored his "pride and joy," a 1957 Chevy truck, according to his obituary.

"Tom was a renaissance man," his obituary said, adding that he was "ever positive, always hopeful."

In a statement on Friday, March 8, the Summit Music School called Deffenbaugh a "visionary leader, mentor, and friend."

"His legacy is woven into every note we play, every lesson we teach, and every cup of coffee we serve in our cafe," the school said on social media. The school also vowed to continue despite Deffenbaugh's loss but asked for time to adjust.

"We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate through this difficult time together," the school said, adding, "We are here to support and honor Tom's memory through our shared love for music and the community he cherished."

The news of Deffenbaugh's death sparked reactions of grief from dozens of commenters on social media.

"At a loss for words, so very sad to hear this. Tom's passion has been a tremendous gift to the community and will be greatly missed," wrote Christiane O.

"Tom was such a source of energy and joy and just a delightful person to work for. You could always tell that he cared so much for Summit and the teachers and students," commented Julie G.

Deffenbaugh is survived by his best friend and partner, Alicia; his stepson, Zac; his brother, Harry; his sisters, Amy and Cathy; and several nieces and nephews.

A service for Deffenbaugh will be held on Sunday, March 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home at 441 Spring St. in Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be held on Monday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church at 42 Spring St. in Windsor Locks.

