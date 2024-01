The vandalism took place in Hartford County around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Plainville.

A witness reported that the quads were ridden by teenage boys, police said.

One quad was green camouflage and the other was neon orange and white.

If anyone has any information on who could be responsible for all of the damage done, please call 860-747-1616.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.