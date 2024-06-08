Partly Cloudy 73°

Alleged Kidnapper Hits Ambulance, Multiple Police Car During East Windsor Chase: Police

A 31-year-old man was arrested on a myriad of charges after he allegedly kidnapped a woman, drove under the influence, hit an ambulance, and drove off, leading to a police chase.

Ryan Gilbert, age 31, of East Hartford.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Sophie Grieser
The Hartford County series of events took place on Thursday, June 6 in East Windsor.

According to the Connecticut State Police, 31-year-old Ryan Gilbert was driving on the Exit 44 ramp merging onto I-91 southbound.

As he switched lanes, Gilbert allegedly swiped the passenger side of an ambulance and drove off.

Authorities noticed that there was a seemingly-distressed female passenger in the car.

Believing her to be in imminent danger, troopers attempted to stop Gilbert, who is from East Hartford. However, he continued to evade them, even intentionally hitting trooper’s cars until he was boxed in.

When he was finally stopped, officers said the alleged kidnapper appeared to be disoriented and under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Gilbert was arrested and handed over 20 charges, including:

  • Reckless driving;
  • Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol;
  • Engaging police in pursuit;
  • Kidnapping;
  • Interfering with an officer or resisting; and
  • Use or drug paraphernalia.

He was held on a $105,000 bond and is due to be arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on Friday, June 7. 

