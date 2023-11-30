Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old Berlin Girl Missing For Almost 2 Weeks

Hartford County resident Audrey Olson has been missing since walking away from her home in Berlin on Saturday, Aug. 18, according to the Berlin Police Department.

Olson is described as 5-foot-1 and around 100 lbs with a nose piercing on her right nostril. She is not believed to be in any immediate danger, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080 or Det. Chaffee at 860-828-7193.

