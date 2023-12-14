81-Year-Old From South Windsor Accused Of Shooting Another Hunter In Temple, Lying To Police

Hartford County resident James Dina, of South Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday, Dec. 13 on an active arrest warrant.

Dina's charges stem from a Friday, Nov. 17 incident in which he negligently shot another hunter and lied about it to police during an investigation, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the South Windsor Police.

Cleverdon said Dina hid his musket and purposefully miscounted the sequence of events that occurred leading up to the shooting.

The victim sustained injuries to his left elbow and had a pellet become lodged in his temple. He was transported to the hospital and released after being evaluated.

Dina was charged with negligent hunting and interfering with a police officer.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

