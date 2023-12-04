31-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Bloomfield, Suspect Armed, Dangerous, Police Say

The incident took place in Hartford County around 8:50 a.m., Monday, Dec. 4 in the area of 590 Bloomfield Ave., in Bloomfield.

Timothy Ross, of Bloomfield, was found dead when officers responded to a report of a shooting, according to Capt. Stephen Hajdasz of the Bloomfield Police.

Thus far the investigation resulted in a suspect vehicle description as being a small white SUV-type vehicle with South Carolina registration plate JDD 955, Hajdasz said.

If anyone sees this vehicle, they should immediately call the local police department or State Police and report the sighting.

This is an active investigation, there is no suspect information other than a Black male, Hajdasz said.

"The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous," he said.

Anyone with any information, as well as any personal video recordings, is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department, at 860-242-5501.

