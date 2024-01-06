28-Year-Old Man Nabbed For Robbing Bank In Berlin After Search Of Inn: Police

Hartford County resident Matthew Kevorkian was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 2 in connection with a December robbery at a Webster Bank location in Berlin at 40 Webster Square Rd., Berlin Police announced.

The robbery was reported by the bank on Wednesday, Dec. 20, prompting an investigation. Two days later, on Friday, Dec. 22, investigators executed a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn in Meriden at 10 Bee St. and seized a 2021 Kia Soul, according to police.

This pointed authorities in the direction of Kevorkian, and a warrant was soon applied for and granted for his arrest. Kevorkian was taken into custody at New Britain Superior Court while he was facing arraignment for a separate Newington bank robbery that occurred on Friday, Dec. 29, authorities said.

Kevorkian was charged with:

Second-degree robbery;

Second-degree larceny.

