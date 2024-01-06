Fair 30°

28-Year-Old Man Nabbed For Robbing Bank In Berlin After Search Of Inn: Police

As the result of a weeks-long investigation that included a search warrant execution at an inn, a 28-year-old man faces robbery charges for robbing a Connecticut bank, police announced.

Matthew Kevorkian, age 28, was charged in connection with a robbery at a Webster Bank location in Berlin at&nbsp;40 Webster Square Rd., police said.

 Photo Credit: Berlin Police Department/Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Hartford County resident Matthew Kevorkian was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 2 in connection with a December robbery at a Webster Bank location in Berlin at 40 Webster Square Rd., Berlin Police announced. 

The robbery was reported by the bank on Wednesday, Dec. 20, prompting an investigation. Two days later, on Friday, Dec. 22, investigators executed a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn in Meriden at 10 Bee St. and seized a 2021 Kia Soul, according to police. 

This pointed authorities in the direction of Kevorkian, and a warrant was soon applied for and granted for his arrest. Kevorkian was taken into custody at New Britain Superior Court while he was facing arraignment for a separate Newington bank robbery that occurred on Friday, Dec. 29, authorities said.

Kevorkian was charged with: 

  • Second-degree robbery;
  • Second-degree larceny. 

