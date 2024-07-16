Woman, Teen Charged After 24-Year-Old Shot, Killed During Party At Bloomfield Residence

The incident occurred in Hartford County around 7:40 a.m., Saturday, July 13, on Evan Lane in Bloomfield.

Capt. Stephen Hajdasz of the Bloomfield Police said officers located the victim, a Bloomfield resident, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck.

CRP was immediately initiated, and when an ambulance arrived, he was pronounced dead on the scene, Hajdasz said.

Detectives were able to quickly identify the shooter and take him into custody without incident.

The preliminary investigation indicated that during a party, the unidentified victim and the teen became involved in a physical confrontation, Hajdasz said.

During the fight, the teen drew a weapon and shot the victim in the neck area, he added.

The weapon was recovered at the scene.

A 60-year-old woman, Bridgette Smith of Hartford, was arrested for tampering with evidence and possession of a pistol in connection with the crime, Hajdasz said.

The investigation continues.

