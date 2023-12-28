22-Year-Old Hartford Woman Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash

The incident took place in Hartford on Wednesday, July 19 at the intersection of Windsor Street at Loomis Street.

An investigation into the crash found that two dirt bikes were traveling south on Windsor Street when a vehicle driven by Avani Butler of Hartford, turned in front of them, striking one of the dirt bikes, said Lt. Aaron. Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

Cameras were able to capture images of a white Honda Cross Tour, which was located, unoccupied, in the south end of the city by detectives, Boisvert said.

Boisvert said it was also determined that the man killed, identified as Michael David Hicks, age 31, of East Hartford, was operating an unregistered dirt bike that was listed as stolen.

After an extensive investigation, detectives from the Crime Scene Division were able to obtain a felony arrest warrant for Butler. She was charged on Thursday, Dec. 28 with tampering with evidence and evading responsibility resulting in death.

She is being held on a $450,000 bond.

