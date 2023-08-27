20-Year-Old College Student From CT Shot, Killed After Trying To Enter Wrong Home, Police Say

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Columbia Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Holly Street for a reported home burglary. While en route, the emergency call for service was upgraded to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a dead man on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified him as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio.

Preliminary information indicates that Donofrio, who resided on South Holly Street, attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.

The home is about 2 miles from the main campus of the University of South Carolina, where Donofrio was a student.

Donofrio's hometown in Connecticut has not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing regarding the circumstances of the case.

