Double-Fatal East Hartford Crash: Victims ID'd After Car Hits Disabled Vehicle On Route 15

The events leading up to the crash began in Hartford County on Thursday, June 6 around 1:15 a.m., when a 2004 Honda Accord EX became disabled in the right lane of Route 5/15 South in East Hartford south of the on-ramp from Interstate 84 West.

At this time, the three occupants who had been inside the Honda were gathered on the right shoulder.

However, for an unknown reason, one of the occupants and a pedestrian moved to the right lane, according to Connecticut State Police.

At this time, a Nissan Rogue traveling in the right lane hit the pedestrian before striking the Honda Accord. The Honda then hit one of the occupants who had been standing next to it, police said.

Both vehicles came to a final, uncontrolled rest in the highway's right lane.

The pedestrian, 18-year-old Moncrieffe Marlon of Hartford, was declared dead at the scene.

The other occupant struck by the Honda, 21-year-old Jaheem Miles of Hartford, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he later died.

The other two occupants of the Honda had suffered minor injuries from a previous collision and were taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue fled the scene on foot after the crash and has not yet been found.

Any witnesses of the crash are asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

