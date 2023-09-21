18-Year-Old Nabbed For Crash That Killed Hartford Police Officer

On Thursday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police announced the arrest of Richard O. Barrington, age 18, for his role in a fatal Hartford County crash.

The crash, which occurred in the city of Hartford, happened on Wednesday, Sept. 6 just before 10:30 p.m.

A 2014 Chevrolet Impala Hartford Police car was traveling east on Asylum Street near the intersection of Broad Street with the emergency lights on, making its way to the scene of a call.

However, Barrington’s 2006 Honda Accord was traveling north on Broad Street and reportedly did not stop at the red light. He was reportedly fleeing from being pulled over moments before on the same street, near the I-84 exit, CSP said. Authorities claim he fled at a high speed.

Barrington later told officers that he fled because he was scared, as he did not have a license and had allegedly lost his learner’s permit.

He had smoked a joint just one hour before the collision.

Barrington’s Accord collided with the right side of the police car. Both policemen in the car, Officers Brian Kearney and Robert "Bobby" Garten, were transported to an area hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Garten, age 34, was pronounced dead just one hour after the crash.

Kearney was reportedly at risk of death due to internal bleeding, but was released eight days later with what police said were “life-altering injuries.”

Barrington is charged with:

Manslaughter;

Assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Disobeying the direction of an officer resulting in death;

Driving under the influence;

Reckless driving; and

Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He is being held on a bond of $1 million and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 21.

