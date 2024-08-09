15-Year-Old Rescued After Nearly Drowning At Rocky Hill Residence

The incident occurred in Hartford County around 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Concierge Apartments in Rocky Hill.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan of the Rocky Hill Police, the teen, was found unconscious by bystanders who began performing CPR while calling 911.

Responding police officers quickly located the fifteen-year-old and continued medical aid until the arrival of Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance and Aetna Ambulance.

Foss-Rugan said the juvenile regained consciousness and began to communicate with emergency personnel. The teen was in stable condition and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and care.

The juvenile's name will not be released, and no further information will be provided at this time, as the incident is not criminal in nature.

"The Rocky Hill Police Department extends thanks to the bystanders and first responders who provided immediate assistance," Foss-Rugan said.

