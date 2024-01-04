14-Year-Old Nabbed Making Threat To Bristol Central High School, Police Say

The incident occurred in Hartford County on Wednesday, Jan. 3, when police became aware of a threat against Bristol Central High School in Bristol.

The suspect was quickly identified as the 14-year-old, said Lt. Geoffrey Lund of the Bristol Police.

"Our officers made contact with the juvenile and there is no ongoing threat to any of our schools," officials said earlier Wednesday.

As a precaution, additional police patrols were quickly deployed to ensure the safety of the students and staff at all schools while the investigation took place, Lund said.

Later Wednesday, the juvenile was charged with breach of peace and threatening and will be arraigned in Juvenile Court.

