14-Year-Old Victim Of Wethersfield Crash In Stolen Vehicle Identified

Novelle Nesmith of Hartford died about an hour after being hospitalized following the 1:30 p.m. crash on Sunday, Jan. 14, in Hartford County in Wethersfield.

According to the Wethersfield Police, three juveniles were riding in a stolen vehicle when the driver lost control, hit a tree, and then hit a home on Church Street. No one in the house was injured.

Two of the juveniles were trapped in the vehicle, including Nesmith, a third ran off, but returned a short time later.

Police did not say if Nesmith was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle.

The car had been reported stolen out of Hartford, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the CT Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

