1-Year-Old East Hartford Boy Killed By Family Dogs

The incident took place in East Hartford in a home on Fuller Avenue around 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 13.

According to East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso, officers responded to the home where they found the boy had been bitten several times by a dog.

The police and fire department personnel on the scene performed lifesaving measures, and the child was transported to the hospital by ASM, Caruso said.

The boy later died at the hospital, he added.

Caruso said one dog was the main aggressor, but two dogs have been removed from the residence.

Out of respect for the family's privacy, the child's name is not being released.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones as they mourn their loss," Caruso said. "May they find solace and strength during this challenging time."

