Woman Who Stole $800K From Greenwich Boy's-Girl's Club Nabbed In Florida, Police Say

Debora Marcoccio, age 68, of Florida, was extradited from the Lee County Jail in Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, by the Greenwich Police.

According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police, the Greenwich Boy's and Girl's Club of Greenwich contacted the department in December of 2022 to report a fraud involving one of its financial accounts.

Due to fraudulent email activity, one of the club's financial staff members sent a wire transfer for over $800,000 from what they believed was a verified contact, Smyth said. The contact requested a wire transfer for a known Education and Scholarship Fund to be sent to the bank account that was awaiting the transfer.

Smyth said the fund's money manager contacted the Boy’s and Girl’s Club and told them they had not received the expected monies. The club then realized the bank listed in the wire transfer request was not the normal bank used by these funds.

Greenwich Police Det. J. Manning was assigned to the investigation due to his expertise in financial crimes and scams. He is also a task force officer with the Department of Homeland Security's Financial Crimes Investigations.

After a nearly yearlong investigation involving some 10 search warrants for various financial institutions, internet sites, and wireless providers, Manning determined a suspect and gathered enough evidence and probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Marcoccio, Smyth said.

The charge on the warrant was first-degree larceny with a $500,000 bond on the condition that the bond could only be posted at the courthouse in Connecticut after a hearing.

Smyth said Manning was also able to return a significant portion of the stolen money to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Greenwich.

Following her arrest, Marcoccio was processed and detained on Thursday, Aug. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.