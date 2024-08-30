Woman Caught Sharing Child Porn In CT, Police Assist In Bust: Feds

Westchester County resident Sasha May, of Pelham, is charged with distributing child pornography, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

May is accused of sending the offending material to an undercover officer between December 2023 and May 2023 through the social media platforms Kik and Whisper. In conversations with the agent, May detailed her sexual interest in children as well, prosecutors said.

Greenwich and Pelham police worked with the FBI to arrest May.

May was released after posting a $100,000 bail, but a judge ordered her to house arrest and said she must wear a GPS-monitoring device.

She faces at least five years in prison and up to 20 if a jury convicts her.

