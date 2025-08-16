Traymont Tucker, of Waterbury, was hit around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers said a Dodge Durango traveling northbound just south of Exit 3 entered an active construction pattern and struck Tucker, who was standing in the center median.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The SUV’s driver, a 38-year-old man from Yonkers, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Stamford Hospital, police said.

As of Saturday afternoon, police had not made any arrests or filed charges. The death remains under investigation.

The CT DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto sent condolences to Tucker’s family and urged drivers to use caution in work zones.

Our hearts go out to the friends, family, and loved ones of Traymont Tucker. Our entire agency grieves with all those impacted by this morning’s horrific event.This tragedy underscores how dangerous working on the highway is and how critical it is for everyone to do their part to keep workers safe. It is simply unacceptable that these preventable tragedies keep occurring. We need the public to follow the slow down, move over law; stay alert; and drive sober. These actions save lives.

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information to contact Trooper George Lyman at George.Lyman@ct.gov or 203-696-2500.

