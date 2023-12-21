Fair 40°

Trio Who Passed Counterfeit $100 Bills Throughout CT Nabbed In Greenwich, Police Say

Three men accused of passing counterfeit money throughout Connecticut were allegedly caught in the act.

From Left:&nbsp;Jahsaan Etienne,&nbsp;Keshon Phillips, and&nbsp;Levell Burnett.

Greenwich Police said plainclothes officers were patrolling the downtown business district on Thursday, Dec. 14, when they spotted a vehicle believed to be tied to counterfeiting crimes.

Shortly after, a Mason Street business owner contacted police saying that two men were passing counterfeit bills at their business.

Officers arrested the three suspects without incident.

An investigation found that they had a history of using counterfeit $100 bills to buy $25 worth of merchandise in order to get real money back, police said.

Inside their car, officers reportedly found 16 counterfeit $100 bills along with several fake IDs, a counterfeit debit card, and a phony social security card.

The suspects were identified as:

  • Jahsaan Etienne, age 22, of Brooklyn
  • Keshon Phillips, age 22, of Newark, New Jersey
  • Levell Burnett, age 22, of Newark, New Jersey

All three are charged with multiple counts of forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery and larceny.

