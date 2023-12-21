Trio Who Passed Counterfeit $100 Bills Throughout CT Nabbed In Greenwich, Police Say

Greenwich Police said plainclothes officers were patrolling the downtown business district on Thursday, Dec. 14, when they spotted a vehicle believed to be tied to counterfeiting crimes.

Shortly after, a Mason Street business owner contacted police saying that two men were passing counterfeit bills at their business.

Officers arrested the three suspects without incident.

An investigation found that they had a history of using counterfeit $100 bills to buy $25 worth of merchandise in order to get real money back, police said.

Inside their car, officers reportedly found 16 counterfeit $100 bills along with several fake IDs, a counterfeit debit card, and a phony social security card.

The suspects were identified as:

Jahsaan Etienne, age 22, of Brooklyn

Keshon Phillips, age 22, of Newark, New Jersey

Levell Burnett, age 22, of Newark, New Jersey

All three are charged with multiple counts of forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery and larceny.

