Suzanne Adams, 83, and her son, 56-year-old Stein Erik Soelberg, were found dead on Tuesday inside a home in the Old Greenwich section of town, Greenwich police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has released its autopsy report on the double killing. They found that Soelberg died by suicide. His cause of death was "sharp force injuries of neck and chest," according to the report.

His mother died by homicide from "blunt injury of head with neck compression," the office said.

Neighbors told reporters Soelberg had moved in with his mother a few years ago.

