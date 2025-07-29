Suspect Hides Under Car On I-95 After Wild Stolen SUV Chase In Greenwich

Greenwich officers were alerted around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27, that a black Jeep Grand Cherokee reported stolen from Stamford was traveling south on I-95. Officers quickly moved into position along the highway to stop it.

Greenwich police used a tire-deflation device to shred the driver's side tires, but the suspects continued south as the damaged wheels disintegrated.

Both men inside jumped out of the moving vehicle and sprinted across multiple lanes of traffic on northbound I-95.

Greenwich and Stamford police quickly apprehended the passenger, who was later identified as Kevin Zavala, authorities said.

Joseph Aragon-Torras, the suspected driver, was found shortly after, hiding beneath a stopped vehicle on the interstate, police said.

He initially refused to comply with officers' commands, but was eventually taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Authorities have not released the charges the men are facing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.