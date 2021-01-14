Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sports

COVID-19: First Practice Date Set For CT High School Sports

The CIAC laid out its schedule for winter sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of King School

Play ball!

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) laid out its plan to kickstart winter sports as the state continues combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CIAC, the first practice date for winter sports has been scheduled for no earlier than Tuesday, Jan. 19 - after the MLK Day holiday - with games set to start on or after Monday, Feb. 8.

In total, 12 regular-season games will be permitted in girls and boys basketball, boys ice hockey, girls gymnastics, and boys swimming. 

A postseason in all sports will be permitted between Monday, March 22, and Sunday, March 28 at the league level. Officials noted that in an effort to maximize the number of game opportunities for all schools, no CIAC state championship tournaments will be held in the winter sports season.

Boys and girls indoor track teams will be limited to practicing with both indoor and outdoor meets suspended through at least March.

High-risk activities such as wrestling, competitive dance, and competitive cheer will be limited to small group conditioning and non-contact skill-building, CIAC officials said. Low-risk sports such as sideline cheer and exhibition dance may continue, though athletes are required to wear masks and maintain social distance.

The complete plan from CIAC can be found here.

