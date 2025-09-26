Skeletal Remains Found At Greenwich Construction Site Declared Of 'Historic Nature'

An excavator unearthed skeletal remains at the construction site in northern Greenwich on Thursday, Sept. 18, according to police. Authorities have not disclosed the exact location.

The OCME collected the bones and determined they were “of considerable age," the agency said on Friday, Sept. 26. Though it's unclear how old they are. No additional details were released.

After Greenwich police announced the discovery on social media, several replies speculated it could be the long-missing body of Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five, vanished in May 2019. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with her murder in January 2020 but died by suicide shortly after his arrest.

Although Jennifer Dulos’ body has never been recovered, authorities declared her legally dead in October 2023.

Medical examiner investigators said they plan to continue studying the remains found in Greenwich and will release further information as it becomes available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.