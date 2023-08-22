Sinking Boat With 5 Passengers Rescued By Greenwich Police Marine Unit

The incident took place in Greenwich near Great Captain Island, on Long Island Sound on Saturday, Aug. 19, when the vessel ran into trouble.

Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police said the department's Marine Section 139 located the boat. They deployed dewatering pumps and towed the vessel to Beacon Point Marine to be lifted out of the water.

The boat was saved and none of the five onboard were injured, Smyth said.

An inspection of the vessel and an interview with the operator revealed that they did not hit anything and that a hose came loose in the bilge, which was the cause of the vessel taking on water, Smyth added.

"This is a good time for all boaters to review and check their safety devices and pre-operation boat checks," the department said.

The department's Marine Section operates year-round. During the boating season, operations are 16 hours each day. The fleet consists of three vessels each with different capabilities allowing the officers to respond to all types of water and different conditions.

