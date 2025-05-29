Retired Greenwich Hero Officer Dies After Battle With Cancer: 'We Will Miss Him Every Day'

Robert Hansen Jr., the son of a retired Greenwich detective, joined the department in 1987 after serving in the Marine Corps. He served with distinction until his retirement in 2016 and continued his commitment to public service as a special officer even after stepping down, the department said.

Hansen gained local acclaim in 2009 after he saved an elderly woman who became lost during a snowstorm. He found her shivering in a snowbank, suffering from hypothermia, and acted swiftly to get her help, earning him citations for merit.

But it was the community's turn to rescue him late last year when he was rushed to the hospital after becoming disoriented at work. Doctors diagnosed him with High-Grade Infiltrated Glioma, a GoFundMe to help his family said.

The fundraiser — launched by longtime friend Jeff Caldwell — generated more than $95,000 to help the family manage months of doctor visits and costly treatments.

Hansen fought valiantly, his family said. Sadly, the family announced on the GoFundMe that he died on Wednesday, May 28. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

(Bobby was) the center of our life was family, and my children and I are devastated by this loss and will need to learn how to go on without him. We will miss him every single day. This journey has reminded us how short and uncertain life can be. Please take the time to cherish your loved ones and appreciate every moment you have together.

The GoFundMe is once again active, as people have started donating to help cover the cost of his funeral.

Greenwich police announced that calling hours are scheduled from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home, at 134 Hamilton Ave. in Greenwich. A funeral mass is planned for Saturday at St Roch Church in Greenwich.

