Ready For Island Living For $25 Million In Greenwich?

Located on Game Cock Road in Greenwich, the 1.1-acre property has been a multi-generational family compound for years, according to Zillow.

It's also one of a few left in Greenwich with a private bridge.

According to Zillow, the property includes a seven-bedroom, five-bath, 6,000-square-foot main house, three en-suite bedrooms, a guest house, a boathouse, a private beach, deep water-protected dockage for multiple boats, formal gardens, and much more.

Zillow said the property is fully maintained and has had rolling renovations.

With direct water views across the Sound to the shores of Long Island, the island estate offers easy access to local and regional amenities and schools.

You only need $25 million or $171,000 monthly to make it come true.

The home is listed by Brett A Smith, 203-561-6407, of Brown Harris Stevens, CT, LLC.

Click here to see the complete listing on Zillow.

