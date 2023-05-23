Popular Eatery To Close After 18 Years In Greenwich: 'Grateful For Memories'

MacDuff’s Public House, located in Greenwich at 99 Railroad Ave., will close on Saturday, June 24 after 18 years in business, according to owner Scott Sievwright.

In an announcement posted on social media, Sievwright said that the restaurant was unable to renew its lease as the building that houses it goes up for sale.

"As the owner of this establishment, it is the hardest decision I have had to make, but unfortunate circumstances have led us to this point," Sievwright wrote.

In the face of the restaurant coming to an end, Sievwright reflected on all the memories that the business created for visitors over the years.

"MacDuff’s Public House has become more than just a restaurant," he wrote, continuing, "It has been a gathering place for friends, families, and the community."

"We have taken great pride in providing exceptional dining experiences and creating lasting memories...I am grateful for the memories we have shared and will cherish them always," he added.

Sievwright is still managing to hold onto hope for things to come, though.

"Although this chapter is coming to an end, I am confident that the legacy of MacDuff’s Public House will be remembered fondly," he wrote, adding that the restaurant would host numerous goodbye parties in the coming weeks with several bands, as well as put on all of their "best specials" before the end of June.

The MacDuff’s Public House location in Lake Tahoe, California remains open, in case any longtime visitors find themselves out west.

On social media, several customers reacted to the sad news.

"Thank you for so many great moments and memories! MacDuffs will be missed," wrote Michelle I.

"It will always be 'home,' you guys created a magical place!" commented Ashley R. of Weston.

Sievwright's family members also consoled him in comments on the closing announcement post.

"You brought a great and new product to Greenwich which so many people enjoyed. I will be there for the final party," wrote his father, John.

"A sad day indeed, but 18 great years. Very proud of you brother and what we created. Will do our best to keep the tradition alive out here in Tahoe," his brother Iain commented.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.