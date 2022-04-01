Greenwich Native Psaki Leaving Post At White House For TV Gig, Report Says

Fairfield County native Jen Psaki is going from the White House to the Peacock.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who hails from Stamford, will be leaving her post after more than a year under President Joe Biden to join MSNBC as a host and on-air expert, according to a report from Axios.

Psaki, who has been a prominent face of the Biden administration, previously said that she would stay as press secretary for a year, but her time at the White House was extended following multiple international crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and most recently, the war in Ukraine.

The soon-to-be-former press secretary grew up in Fairfield County and graduated from Greenwich High School.

According to reports, Karine Jean-Pierre, the deputy White House press secretary, and Kate Bedingfield, its communications director, are among the names being floated to replace Psaki.

It had been previously speculated for weeks that Psaki could be stepping away for a media gig, her decision to join MSNBC reportedly came as no surprise to her colleagues in the White House.

Psaki reportedly has not signed any contract to officially join MSNBC, though her plans have been made public. She is expected to depart the White House at some point in the spring.

Once signed with MSNBC, Psaki is expected to host a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform. She is also expected to be part of live programming on the network on various shows.

Psaki will join former White House press secretaries Kayleigh McEnany, who joined Fox News, and Sean Spicer, who has a show of his own on right-winged Newsmax.

CBS also recently hired former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Symone Sanders, a former top spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, will start hosting her own program on MSNBC in May.

