First Accuser Compares Cuomo Embrace To Star Wars Character

Lindsey Boylan, the former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who was the first to accuse him of sexual harassment, turned to the dark side with a tongue-in-cheek tweet about the governor that went viral.

“Just the good old office welcome to women in the governor’s office of New York,” Boylan tweeted along with a picture of a repulsed Princess Leia attempting to back away from Star Wars’ slumlord Jabba the Hutt.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's first accuser compared the governor to Jabba the Hutt. Twitter/@LindseyBoylan

In “Star Wars,” Jabba the Hutt was one of the galaxy’s most notorious gangsters and crime lords operating out of Tatooine, with far-reaching influence in the underworld and political circles.

That tweet prompted a response from another former aide, Ana Liss, who has also accused the governor of sexual harassment, to post a .GIF from Jurassic Park where a glass of water trembles as a dinosaur approaches with the comment “Tfw he's approaching your desk.”

Ana Liss responded to Lindsey Boylan's tweet. Twitter/@analiss

Boylan first made her claims about Cuomo in December, calling his administration “the most toxic team environment” and saying that she has held many jobs in her life, and “waitressing at Friendly’s as a teenager was an infinitely more respectful environment.”

Following Boylan, six other women have come forward with various claims against Cuomo, including inappropriate touching and rampant sexual harassment.

Boylan has accused Cuomo of kissing her on the lips without consent, and said that he would “go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms, and legs.”

It is alleged that Boylan’s first interaction with the governor came following a speech at Madison Square Garden in January 2016, when she was told that Cuomo had a “crush” on her.

For the next two years, Cuomo repeatedly commented on her appearance and touched her more than she felt was necessary or professional, she said.

Liss has alleged that Cuomo kissed her hand, discussed her personal life, called her “sweetheart” and would greet her with a kiss on both cheeks.

“It’s not appropriate, really, in any setting,” she said earlier this month. “I wish he took me seriously.”

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, though he has apologized if he “made anybody feel uncomfortable.

Despite the controversies surrounding him, the governor has remained steadfast that he will not step down, and denied that any of the ongoing scandals limits his ability to lead or govern the state.

“I say it's clearly not true, because the reality is the exact opposite," Cuomo said during a briefing on March 24. "We're opening new vaccination centers all over the state. We've increased capacity dramatically.

“You've seen me doing that when negotiating the budget as we speak, and we've been doing that we're making good progress on that. So they were just wrong."

