Woman Nabbed For Sophisticated Credit/Debit Card Scam In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County woman has been arrested for an alleged credit/debit card scam after being caught using one at a Greenwich Avenue business.

Athanasai Sgouris, 58, of Stamford, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 14 after Greenwich Police responded to a Central Greenwich business on the report of the scam, police said.

While on the scene, officers made contact with Sgouris and found that using an online web application she was allegedly orchestrating a gift card conversion scam that defrauded the company out of $3,250, police said.

The investigation revealed that Sgouris was laundering money through store-based gift cards and sending the fraudulently purchase merchandise to sales-tax-free states, police added.

She was charged with:

Forgery

Identity theft

larceny

Computer theft/conversion of a payment card

Sgouris was released on a $1,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.