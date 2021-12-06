Contact Us
Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash Backs Up I-95 In Fairfield County

The tractor-trailer that rolled. Photo Credit: Fairfield Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir

Commuters can expect some backups on I-95 in Fairfield County following a rollover crash of a tractor-trailer.

The crash took place around 4:15 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6 in Fairfield between Exits 19 and 20, said the Fairfield Fire Department.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway was congested for miles following the crash which dumped a bundled section of one-ton metal pipe onto the roadway.

The right and center lanes remained closed until about 8 a.m., traffic is moving, but backups remain.

The driver of the rig reported no injuries, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

