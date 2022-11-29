Contact Us
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: CT Police Lieutenant Charged With DUI/Drugs Following Crash, Cops Say
Police & Fire

Thief Accused Of Stealing BMW With Child Inside At McDonald's In Riverside

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Greenwich McDonald's where the BMW was stolen.
The Greenwich McDonald's where the BMW was stolen. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a suspect and a BMW after a woman's vehicle was stolen from a Fairfield County McDonald's with a child inside.

The incident took place in Greenwich on West Putnam Avenue near Exit 5 of I-95 on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

According to Greenwich Police, the woman drove into the parking lot and went inside to grab food, leaving the keys in the BMW, and a thief stole the vehicle with a child inside.

Once the thief saw the child, the suspect pulled over and let the kid out, police said. 

Greenwich Police did not release a suspect description or if the vehicle has been located or how old the child was. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.