Thief Accused Of Stealing BMW With Child Inside At McDonald's In Riverside

Police are searching for a suspect and a BMW after a woman's vehicle was stolen from a Fairfield County McDonald's with a child inside.

The incident took place in Greenwich on West Putnam Avenue near Exit 5 of I-95 on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

According to Greenwich Police, the woman drove into the parking lot and went inside to grab food, leaving the keys in the BMW, and a thief stole the vehicle with a child inside.

Once the thief saw the child, the suspect pulled over and let the kid out, police said.

Greenwich Police did not release a suspect description or if the vehicle has been located or how old the child was.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

